Comments
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after causing a crash that led to a deadly auto-ped in Garland.
It happened this morning around 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of LBJ Freeway near Centerville Road.
Police said the driver of a Dodge Challenger was going at a high rate of speed, darting in and out of traffic.
The Challenger hit a Jeep Liberty, which was then pushed onto the shoulder from the force of the crash and struck a pedestrian.
That person died.
Police determined the driver of the Challenger was impaired and the man was arrested.
Exact charges and a mug shot will be released later on Monday.
The name and gender of the victim wasn’t released.