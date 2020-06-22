WATCH LIVE 2PMTexas Governor Greg Abbott Gives Update On State COVID-19 Response
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after causing a crash that led to a deadly auto-ped in Garland.

It happened this morning around 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of LBJ Freeway near Centerville Road.

Police said the driver of a Dodge Challenger was going at a high rate of speed, darting in and out of traffic.

The Challenger hit a Jeep Liberty, which was then pushed onto the shoulder from the force of the crash and struck a pedestrian.

That person died.

Police determined the driver of the Challenger was impaired and the man was arrested.

Exact charges and a mug shot will be released later on Monday.

The name and gender of the victim wasn’t released.

 

 

