DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The actions of a scandal-ridden police officer in Houston could result in a posthumous pardon for George Floyd.
A vice president for the Innocence Project of Texas, Corey Session, says he’s petitioned the state board of pardons and paroles to pardon Floyd for a 2004 drug charge conviction.
The Harris County District Attorney has suggested former Houston police officer Gerald Goines likely lied about the evidence in the case against Floyd.
“A lot of people say, ‘well. he shouldn’t a a martyr, he had a criminal record,’ he still didn’t deserve to die the way he died,” said Session. “He still didn’t deserve to have evidence manufactured against him, and later the district attorney of conviction and the court all agreed that he is actually innocent.”
Session said a posthumous pardon isn’t something that would happen quickly.
A case has to be made to the Board of Pardons and Paroles which then votes on whether to recommend a pardon for Floyd – and that recommendation would then go to Governor Greg Abbott.
Floyd was killed on Memorial Day when a Minneapolis Police officer had his knee in Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.
Floyd was being arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill at a store.