EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Juvenile Justice Department has announced that a second youth development coach at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a release, the results of the test were received Sunday afternoon.

“The agency is identifying any youth or staff members who might have had contact with the employee,” according to a statement released by the department. “Those youth will be administered a COVID-19 test, and staff members will be asked to self-isolate following CDC guidelines.” said the release.

A previous positive case at Evins was confirmed on Saturday, June 20.

No children in any facility statewide has tested positive at this time, according to the release.

The department said a total of seven staff members at facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

The other four are at the Giddings State School and there’s one other worker who tested positive at the Gainesville State School.

