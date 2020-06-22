KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Glenn Lacy, a highly decorated World War II veteran and volunteer for Baylor Scott & White, turned 100 years old on Monday.
Lacy served as a Master Sergeant and Crew Chief for the United States Air Force, flying 72 missions during WWII, earning a Bronze Star.
For the past 17 years, Lacy has been a volunteer at Baylor Scott & White in Grapevine as a greeter.
However, due to the coronavirus, Lacy has not been able to leave his home, or report to the hospital.
As a man who has spent his life working to make his country and community better, friends and family wanted to honor him on his big day.
Dubbed the “100-Car Salute,” Lacy’s friends, family and colleagues decorated 100 cars and drove by for a socially distant surprise celebration.
Officials from the City of Keller, the United States Air Force, and Baylor Scott and White presented him with certificates of honor, while his neighbors gifted him a flag flown in his honor at the State Capitol.
“I wasn’t really expecting something this great,” Lacy said. “All the attention! My friends, and neighbors and relatives and it’s tremendous, something that I will always remember and cherish.”