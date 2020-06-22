DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Infectious disease experts at UT Southwestern today unveiled their latest models of the coronavirus pandemic and with it, a prediction of a surge in cases.

They said the model shows it will happen ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The experts are strongly urging people to wear their face masks, to minimize exposure to the virus.

Also, they found that since the reopening of the state began, hospitalizations are up across North Texas and the spread of the virus is accelerating again.

It had slowed down for some time.

Health officials in Texas reported more than 3,800 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths due to COVID-19.

There were at least 111,601 cases on Sunday and 2,182 deaths, up from the 107,735 cases and 2,165 deaths reported Saturday.

The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected and not feel sick.

On a positive, health officials reported 68,499 people have recovered from the virus.