DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are monitoring who comes in and out of the Alston Apartments on Ferguson near Lakeland after a 3-alarm fire on Sunday left many without a home.
“We don’t know what is going to happen. We lost everything, you know… we have no place to go. So, it’s devastating. Really devastating. And this is the first time I have experienced anything like that,” said resident Libby Gilbert.
Smoke from the fire was visible for miles on the east side of town.
Initial reports showed the fire came from a unit on the third floor around 7 p.m. last night. As many as 70 firefighters responded.
And one person suffering from smoke inhalation was taken to the hospital.
At least 42 units sustained water, smoke, or fire damage.
The cause of that fire still under investigation.