DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Eleven Dallas Police detectives assigned to the evening shift of the Crimes Against Persons’ Robbery and Assault Units have tested positive for COVID-19, the department said Tuesday night.

These detectives received their positive test results between Friday, June 19 through Tuesday, June 23.

In addition, 20 employees assigned to CAPERS have been placed in quarantine awaiting test results or for precautionary reasons.

These detectives were working out of police headquarters and the Park Forest Branch Library located at 3421 Forest Lane. They removed themselves from their respective workplace when they started exhibiting symptoms or made aware of possible exposure.

That brings the total number of Dallas Police employees who have tested positive since the outbreak to 50, ten of whom are civilians.

Twenty out of the 50 have returned to work.

The officers who just tested positive are under quarantine for the next 14 days.

DPD’s medical team has assessed and advised if quarantine of other employees was necessary.

The specific areas where the individuals worked have been or will be sprayed, cleaned and sanitized by professional contractors.

“Please keep all of our employees who are stricken with this virus in your thoughts and prayers for a full recovery,” the police department said in a news release.