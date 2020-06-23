NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After about a three week hiatus from rain, North Texas saw a soggy pattern in these first few official days of summer.

Another storm complex raced in overnight from the Texas panhandle, providing gusty winds up to 50 mph, frequent lightning, and torrential rainfall. As storms moved into North Texas before daybreak, the system slowed down, giving storms plenty of time to tap into rich tropical-like moisture. In some cases, 3-4″ of rain fell in a matter of just a couple of hours.

Places like Wise County experienced some of the heaviest rain with amounts pushing 4″. This created a flash flood threat that lasted through the morning commute. Local grounds were already saturated before this morning with 3-5″ of rain already being recorded since stormy rounds began last Friday.

Police in Southlake cautioned residents via their Facebook page about the dangers of flash flooding.

“TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN! Fair citizens, you hear us always telling you that non-rhyming little moniker, but please let it burrow into your heads! Even if it’s your neighborhood. Even if it’s your street. Even if you think it’s a puddle or even if you think the road looks OK.”

They shared a photo of a partially submerged car on Rancho Laredo Street to prove their point. Officers waded through thigh-high water to move trash and debris that had blocked a storm drain so that other cars wouldn’t get stuck in the same subdivision. After it was clear, the water receded.

Showers and storms will continue to taper off Tuesday as a cold front passes through to the southeast. There will remain the threat for additional scattered storms to develop late this afternoon and evening, mainly southeast of the metroplex.

While North Texas won’t fully lose rain in the extended forecast, the weather is moving to much drier days in the extended forecast.

