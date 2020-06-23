DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 445 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 17,744.

The county also reported seven more deaths, bringing the total to 324.

“In the region, we are above 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time, and in Dallas County, we are experiencing our highest COV1D-19 hospitalizations thus far. Additionally, our number of new cases at 445, is 225 cases higher than it was on June 1,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement.

An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1, almost half have been in this age group.

Texas Surpasses 5K New Cases In 1 Day For First Time: ‘Coronavirus Is Serious, It’s Spreading’

Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions.

“We are seeing a second wave of COVID-19 cases and I was hopeful that the State would see fit to make some of the recommendations in the Open Texas document requirements,” Judge Jenkins’ statement continued. “Although, the only requirement is the masking requirement passed by Dallas County and other counties, you should follow the advice of the CDC and the local health doctors as if they were state requirements. This is the best way to protect yourself and others from this wave of COVID-19 that we are seeing.

Avoid unnecessary crowds. This particularly means avoid going to places where face masks are not able to be used 100% of the time during this surge. Ensure that your child’s daycare and your other activities are masking. Masking is now believed by doctors to be the most effective way to control the spread.”

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic.

The additional 7 deaths include:

— An Irving man in his 40s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

— An Irving man in his 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

— A Dallas man in his 60s who was found deceased at home and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

— A Dallas man in his 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

— A Dallas woman in her 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

— A Mesquite man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. He died n the facility and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

— A Dallas man in his 80s who had been hospitalized.