DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence took to social media on Tuesday after hearing continued criticism that team owner Jerry Jones had not made any public statements regarding racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell saying the NFL should have listened more to players protesting racial injustice and police brutality.
Lawrence said his point is even though Jones “is a person of influence and power, we need to stop relying on others to talk about change and actually be a part of the change.”
He said, “My choice is to be part of change.”
.@stephenasmith Let’s stop waiting on others to speak and let’s BE ABOUT CHANGE. That’s MY CHOICE! Look down my timeline & you’ll notice a common theme…ACTION! Not just words! Funny that those actions weren’t things @FirstTake featured or talked about on the show. #ManOfAction pic.twitter.com/zFK4JLJeHk
— DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) June 23, 2020
“I’m about change and work everyday to make sure I am doing something to impact others,” he said.