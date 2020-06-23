WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS| Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
By Bill Jones
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence took to social media on Tuesday after hearing continued criticism that team owner Jerry Jones had not made any public statements regarding racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell saying the NFL should have listened more to players protesting racial injustice and police brutality.

Demarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 17, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Lawrence said his point is even though Jones “is a person of influence and power, we need to stop relying on others to talk about change and actually be a part of the change.”

He said, “My choice is to be part of change.”

“I’m about change and work everyday to make sure I am doing something to impact others,” he said.

