Tuesday Mid-Day Weather UpdateMixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

26 minutes ago

What Will School In COVID Times Look LikeMany teachers and some parents are growing increasingly concerned about kids going back to school during the pandemic.

34 minutes ago

Largest Children's Hospital In The US Admits Adults As Virus Cases Soar In TexasThe largest pediatric hospital in the United States said Tuesday it has begun admitting adult patients to provide more hospital capacity in Texas, where coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to soar. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago