DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A call to Dallas police about a man passed out in an alley led officers to a dead man.
They found the 32-year-man Monday night in the alley at 10200 Green Ash Road.
Someone had shot him.
Dallas Fire-Rescue attempted life-saving measures but was unsuccessful.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Anyone with information regarding his death is encouraged to contact Detective Gross, #9896 at 469-792-5142, or theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case #109827-2020.