LEE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A juvenile inmate at the Giddings State School located between Austin and Houston has tested positive for the coronavirus.

It’s the first positive case of a youth at a secure Texas Juvenile Justice Department facility, according to Camille Cain, the Executive Director.

He’s currently in medical quarantine at Giddings with a fever but no other symptoms. His family was contacted by the agency, and he will remain on campus for treatment unless doctors determine that a hospital should admit him.

“I want the youth and his family to know that we will give him the best medical care that we can,” Cain said. “Our agency has been preparing for the possibility of a positive youth case since the start of the pandemic, and we are well-positioned from a staffing and equipment standpoint to respond. Our priority is the health of this young man.”

Cain said the agency is identifying any other juveniles or staff members at Giddings who might have had contact with the infected teen.

Anyone who did come into contact with him will receive a test, including workers. They will also have to self-isolate.

Since June 6, Giddings has had four workers test positive for COVID-19. None of their conditions were life-threatening.

Currently, five other juveniles are in quarantine at Giddings: three are awaiting test results and two will be tested Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, the agency has administered 159 tests to juveniles in TJJD facilities.