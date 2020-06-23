Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen has created a job bank website with listings to more than 8,000 jobs in all industries that are currently needed to be filled.
Pastor John Mark Canton is encouraging everyone looking to get a new job to check out his site.
“If we can shrink the time and if we can shrink the distance between losing a job and getting the next one we know the impact will be astronomical,” said Pastor Canton.
He added one does not need to be a member of the church to access the job postings.
“We’re looking for jobs within a 50-mile radius of the church. When you go to sign up we will help you throughout the resources we will help you,” he said.