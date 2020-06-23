Comments
FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Palm Beach Tan worker was arrested earlier this year after a woman discovered his cell phone recording her as she undressed, according to The Cross Timbers Gazette.
Karson Landcaster was arrested on suspicion of improper photography or visual recording, a state jail felony.
He worked at the tanning shop on 5891 Long Prairie Road in Flower Mound at the time.
The woman told CBS 11 News that she saw a cell phone above her in the booth that was recording. Police later connected the phone to Landcaster, who police said admitted recording the woman.
Police said there were videos of other victims on his phone.