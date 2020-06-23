One Dead After Driver Runs Red Light In ArlingtonOne person is dead after police say a driver ran a red light and crashed into another car Monday morning. It happened in the 6000 block of South U.S. 287 and 5200 block of W. Sublett Road. Katie Johnston reports.

54 minutes ago

Morning Storms Could Make For A Messy Commute, Stay Safe!It's an ominous-looking start to the day as storms roll in! Count on very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and ponding on roadways.

3 hours ago

Heavy Rains Blanket The Metroplex This MorningHeavy rain will continue to fall over parts of North Texas but will slow by noon.

5 hours ago