WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A traffic stop in Watauga led to one officer suffering a gunshot wound and another in the hospital with an injured foot, all at the hands of the same man.
It happened Monday night when officers stopped the man who was driving a stolen car in the 6200 block of Stardust Drive South.
After initially stopping for officers, the suspect drove away, running over an officer’s foot in the process. Officers began to pursue the car but lost him when he bailed and took off on foot.
A perimeter was set up and the suspect was eventually located. But when officers tried to arrest him, he pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds, hitting one of the officer’s in the arm.
The suspect then fled on foot again.
Thus, another perimeter was set up and an extensive search by multiple law enforcement agencies was conducted. After several hours of searching, police never found the man and concluded their search.
Police described the suspect as Black, in his early 30s, 5’10” to 6’0″ with a thin build.
Both officers who were assaulted are in good condition and will be recovering.