Governor Abbott, DSHS Sending Antiviral Drug Remdesivir To Dallas, Fort Worth Metro AreaAfter saying this week that COVID-19 is spreading at "unacceptable rate" and must be stopped, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he along with the Texas Department of State Health Services "is distributing 120 additional cases of the antiviral drug Remdesivir to 37 hospitals across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex." Katie Johnston reports.

20 minutes ago