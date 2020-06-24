ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Addison’s annual fireworks show will be held at an “undisclosed location” this year and will be streamed online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town announced the Kaboom Town fireworks show, which is held every year to celebrate the Fourth of July, will be at an out-of-town location and will be closed to the public.
Earlier this month, organizers were forced to cancel the event’s watch party at Addison Circle Park as coronavirus concerns remain.
Organizers said the decision to move the fireworks show out of public viewing on Wednesday was due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Dallas County and the “difficulty in securing public safety support for traffic control and event security from Addison’s law enforcement partners because of an increase in demand on public safety resources across North Texas.”
The show can be watched on the town’s YouTube channel on July 3 at 9:30 p.m.