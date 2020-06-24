SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Southlake are searching for a shoplifter who was seen on video stealing from Tyler’s at 1420 Civic Place in Town Square.
On June 20, surveillance cameras recorded the woman allegedly putting a pair of Vans and Crocs and some t-shirts into her large Michael Kors bag.
Police describe the woman as blonde, about 5’9”. She was wearing a purple t-shirt that said “Hot Southern Mess” on it with black capri pants and flip-flops.
The video footage shows the thief drop her smart phone on the ground as she crammed stolen items into her bag before leaving the store without paying.
Police said she stole about $100 worth of merchandise.
They’re asking for anyone who recognizes her, to please contact crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@cityofsouthlake.com or call her at 817-748-8915.