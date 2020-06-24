FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Kathy Carruth, a breast cancer survivor in Fort Worth, is using her sewing skills to protect other cancer patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Who would have ever thought a home economics class in junior high school would pay off like this!” she said.

Carruth was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago. She now has no evidence of the disease.

What began as a few friends creating some masks for the community turned into a larger scale production when the Rutledge Foundation and MD Anderson asked for as many as they could make.

“They called and said ‘Hey I know y’all are doing this, we really need these masks for these young cancer victims,’” Carruth said.

She said it’s a way for her to give back after experiencing such a challenging journey herself.

“God gave me a ministry that I didn’t ask for… but he has provided me many ways for me to serve others and to serve him through helping other cancer patients and families,” she said.

Carruth explained that protecting cancer patients is extremely important during the pandemic, since they are at high risk of obtaining the disease.

“They are young and their cancers are aggressive. They very much need to have that protection,” she said.

If you’d like to donate supplies, fabric has to be in good condition and made of 100% cotton. You can contact the Rutledge Foundation for more information.