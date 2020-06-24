DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas’ Office of Equity and the Dallas Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation organization will host a Black Lives Matter three-part series surrounding the topics of racial equity, justice and inequality.
The three-part virtual event will begin Thursday, June 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“This series of conversations will allow us to have a frank discussion about the history of racism and White privilege in Dallas,” said Council Member Casey Thomas. “This is the only way Dallas will be a city that will reach its full potential.”
Panelists include community advocate and former Dallas Mavericks player Rolando Blackman, Council Member Casey Thomas, Interim Equity Officer Dr. Lindsey Wilson and Director of Regional Impact at Leadership for Educational Equity and the Co-Founder of Young Leaders Strong City, Amber Sims.
“The Office of Equity is looking forward to the much needed three-part community conversation in collaboration with Dallas Truth, Racial Healing, & Transformation,” said Dr. Lindsey Wilson.
Parts two and three of the Black Lives Matter series will be announced at a later date.