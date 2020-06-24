NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – All the statues of the Confederate monument at Pioneer Park in Dallas have now been removed.

The city got the green light earlier this month to remove the monument after an appeals court dissolved an order from Oct. 10, 2019 that had barred its removal.

The process began after the city asked the Supreme Court of Texas to overturn that order as officials were concerned about planned protests centered around the monument. This came as protests with hundreds of participants were occurring on a daily basis after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

All the statues of the Dallas Confederate monument at Pioneer Park are now gone. (Credit: CBS 11 News)

Various Confederate monuments throughout the U.S. have been vandalized and even taken down by protesters. Dallas officials were concerned the same could happen in the city.

Crews began removing parts of the monument earlier this week. On Wednesday, the last statue in the middle was removed.

