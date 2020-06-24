DALLAS (CBSDW.COM) – The always outspoken, community-driven Mark Cuban will join a diverse group of local and national industry leaders in an effort to “Heal America,” on Thursday.
Business, athletes, celebrities, activists and more – will convene for an open discussion on the difficult issues America is grappling with in the wake of George Floyd’s murder with topics ranging from calls to defund the police to institutional racism.
Joining Cuban are: Van Jones, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, civil rights activist DeForest B. Soaries Jr., CEO of Young Money Entertainment Mack Maine, WWE star Titus O’Neil and actress Naturi Naughton from the STARZ show POWER, alongside a growing list of others.
Hosted by Stand Together and Urban Specialists, the event and will bring together people from different backgrounds to have a constructive dialogue on these issues and hopefully walk away with tangible policy goals for the country.
The event takes place at Gilley’s or Zoom given current COVID times.
