FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Jail inmate died after experiencing “an unknown medical emergency” the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.
The inmate collapsed while walking through a housing pod at the Tarrant County Jail shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The inmate was rushed to JPS Hospital in an ambulance. He died Thursday morning.
The Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation, as they do all inmate deaths.
This incident will also be reviewed by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.