FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After being postponed to the fall, organizers have decided to cancel the 2020 MAIN St. Arts Festival in Fort Worth due to increasing COVID-19 concerns.
The annual festival was originally scheduled for April 16 through 19 but had to be moved to September in the midst of the pandemic.
However, the ultimate decision to cancel the event was made Thursday.
“It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve come to the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival,” said Nina Petty, chairwoman of the Festivals and Events Committee for DFWII. “The safety and well-being of our festivalgoers, artists, entertainers, vendors, volunteers and sponsors remain our top priority, and we appreciate everyone’s continued support during these uncertain times.”
North Texas — and the state — have seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, with daily records being broken frequently.
An online art gallery was set up to showcase works in place of an in-person event.
“It’s an extremely difficult time for artists across the country,” said Jay Downie, festival producer. “We encourage everyone to visit our online artist gallery, browse through this year’s incredible lineup, and continue to support your favorite MAIN ST. artists who have been severely impacted by this year’s nationwide festival cancellations.”