EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Seven people were killed and three others were injured after a car being pursued by Border Patrol agents smashed into a building in Texas early Thursday, officials said.
El Paso Police Sgt. Robert Gomez said the victims were all inside a four-door car when it crashed shortly after 2:15 a.m. KDBC reports the car crashed into a lifted storage unit of a tire business.
The three injured people were taken to hospitals, where they are in stable condition, he said.
The victims of the crash have not yet been identified.
Gomez said the Border Patrol was trying to stop the car for a failure to yield violation.
The Border Patrol said in a statement that the agency is cooperating with the police investigation and that the crash was also under review by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility.
