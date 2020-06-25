DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Confederate monument at the downtown square in Denton has been removed.
Crews were out Thursday morning to remove a memorial dedicated to a Confederate soldier next to the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square museum.
On June 9, the Denton County Commissioners Court voted to remove the monument as concerns grew after similar works were vandalized throughout the nation and even taken down by protesters. Protests have continued throughout the world, calling for racial equality and police reform in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other police-related deaths involving Black residents.
The monument is expected to be relocated “to preserve both community peace and a piece of history,” according to Judge Andy Eads.
An aerial view of Denton’s Square showed crews removing the monument in pieces.