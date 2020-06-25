WATCH AT 4PM:Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Provides Coronavirus Response Update
Filed Under: City Of Dallas, curfew, Dallas, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall, George Floyd, protesters

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas announced Thursday it will dismiss curfew citations issued to protesters who violated the city’s curfew during protests on May 29-30.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has dismissed similar charges that have already been presented to his office.

Dallas protest on Saturday, May 30 (Chopper 11)

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said this decision does not apply to the people who face riotous, burglary of business or various other misdemeanor offense charges.

“Those individuals endangered whole neighborhoods, both people and property,” Chief Hall said in a statement.

Chief Hall said she hopes dismissing the curfew charges will be a signal to the community.

“We have always and still value the right to protest, especially now,” said Hall. Hopefully, this will be viewed as a restorative action and help open the lines of communications with our myriad communities who are hopeful and deserving of real change.”

Comments
  1. Greenhou says:
    June 25, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    Well that makes a lot of sense!! Why have a curfew?

    Reply

