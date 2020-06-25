FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A face mask ordinance for all of Tarrant County was announced this morning as the county reached its second-highest daily count of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price released a statement on a possible impending ordinance, saying “We have been monitoring COVID-19 closely and we are not happy with the trends we are seeing. We are in close coordination with regional partners and will have an update in morning.”
The county reported 460 new cases this week, bringing its total to 9,846.
The county’s highest daily count was 485 on May 10, 2020. However, this was largely due to an outbreak at a federal prison in Fort Worth.
Cases throughout Texas have also surged, with the state reporting a record-high 5,551 new cases on Wednesday.
Dallas County currently has a mask ordinance in place until August that requires face masks or coverings inside businesses. Businesses who do not comply with this ordinance can face fines up to $500.
