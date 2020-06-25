FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – While the pandemic has resulted in millions of people loosing their jobs across the U.S., Triumph Bancorp says they are hiring and they need to fill more than a dozen jobs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Meghan Miller is the HR Manager for Triumph Business Capital and said they are looking for quality candidates right now who may be interested in working in the banking and finance industry.
“We have entry level customer service positions all the way to mid to senior level IT and insurance roles all the way up to officer level and compliance level positions,” Miller said.
She said the jobs come with competitive pay and they offer benefits as well as a quick onboarding process for those who need training.
“We have a five- day lead time on our positions. So for the right candidate in the right position, all it would take is 5 days,” she said regarding how soon a new hire could start working.
