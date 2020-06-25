NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
WASHINGTON (CBSDFW/AP) – The Pentagon has identified a U.S. Army soldier who died Tuesday in Jordan.

The Defense Department announced Wednesday that Spc. Nick Bravo Regules, 20, from Largo, Florida, died Tuesday from a non-combat-related incident.

Regules, 20, was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th ADA Brigade out of Fort Bliss.

The goal of the operation is to “work by, with and through regional partners to militarily defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, in order to enable whole-of-coalition governmental actions to increase regional stability,” according to the DoD’s website.

The incident is under investigation.

 

 

 

 

 

