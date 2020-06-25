PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A veteran Plano Police officer was stabbed by the very person he tried to help.

It happened around 6:50 this morning at Legacy Drive and Independence Parkway.

“The officer does not appear to have life-threatening injuries,” said Plano Police Department spokesman David Tilley. “It’s difficult when one of your co-workers is in the process of trying to help someone and becomes a victim.”

The officer pulled up on a traffic crash right after it happened. As he approached one of the cars, the driver got out and stabbed him in once in the upper arm – shoulder area.

Thus, he retreated to distance himself from the woman, and the weapon.

As he was backing up, according to Tilley, the woman started stabbing the driver of the other car multiple times.

The officer then shot and killed the suspect.

As for a motive, police are looking into whether or not road rage was a factor.

“Did these individuals know each other or was this just a, somebody got upset because of traffic crash and then just kind of twisted off a little bit? We really don’t know yet,” said Tilley.

Both the officer and the victim were taken to the hospital.

The shooting is being investigated by the police department, along with the Collin County District Attorney’s Office.