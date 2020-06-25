NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The current outbreak of Saharan dust over the Atlantic is the largest since 2002 when satellites began being able to detect and track these outbreaks in great detail.

Some islands in the Caribbean that track particulates indicate it’s one of the worst since the 1970s.

Dust from the Sahara desert moving into the Atlantic happens every year.

It can cause breathing issues for those with asthma, allergies or upper respiratory conditions.

We will see the dust in North Texas Friday and Saturday.

Saturday looks to be the worst day in our area for the dust.

Across the southeastern U.S., from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas and potentially as far north as Indianapolis and Cincinnati, dust effects will likely be visible in the coming days.

Trillions of dust grains will reflect sunlight in every direction, creating milky white skies.

The dusty haze reflects some sunshine back to space, cooling the surface a bit where the plume is thickest.

