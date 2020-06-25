TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County on Thursday reported 517 new cases of COVID-19 — a record-high for the county and North Texas.
Thursday’s case count brings the county’s total to 10,363. Three more deaths were also reported, bringing that total to 218.
The 517 new cases is the most reported on a single-day in North Texas. The county’s previous daily high was 485 on May 10, 2020. However, this was largely due to an outbreak at a federal prison in Fort Worth.
Earlier in the day, a face mask ordinance was issued for all of Tarrant County that will go into effect Friday at 6 p.m. It will last until August 3.
The ordinance will require face masks or coverings to worn inside businesses throughout the county. Businesses who do not comply could face fines up to $1,000.
Dallas County, which has the highest total count of COVID-19 cases in North Texas, has a similar ordinance in place.