ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington woman says she’s been making face masks at home for family and to sell since the pandemic began. But, with the new requirement in Tarrant County on Friday, she says she’s ramping up her production.

Louann Wilmeth says at her top speed she can crank out about five masks an hour. She’s made over 300 masks and is expecting to make even more in the coming days.

“It’s hard to keep them in hand only because now we are going to have to start wearing them so I have to make more,” Wimeth said.

She’s become good at making these face masks from her home but she says her main hobby is quilting. However, she has re-tooled her skills and equipment to help meet a more immediate need.

“I am doing it strictly because I want to help people and it gives me something to do,” she said.

She started giving them out for free to friends and family, but she says she started selling them for $5 each to help recoup the cost of materials and labor.

Now that she has bins of materials to use, she says she’s ready to try to meet the demand for masks.

“I think we are going to be scrambling for masks, and there are lots of us making them and I hope everybody wears one,” Wilmeth said.

“I think for your protection, my protection we need to wear the masks,” she added.

Tarrant County’s mask requirement began at 6 p.m. Friday and will last until at least August 3.