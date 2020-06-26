LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Lewisville is launching the “Mask Up Lewisville” awareness campaign to encourage residents to wear a mask or facial covering while in public as a way to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The campaign, which begins Monday, June 29, consists of social media posts and posters at various City facilities featuring Lewisville City Council members, the police chief, and the fire chief all wearing masks with the tagline “My mask protects you; Your mask protects me.”

This awareness campaign is an extension of the safety standards the City already practices at all facilities. City employees are wearing masks to and from their cars at city buildings, in the common areas of those buildings, and when interacting with members of the public in situations that do not allow proper physical distancing.

The number of COVID-19 infections is going up daily in Texas. The disease is spread mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets in coughs and sneezes. Scientific studies have shown those droplets can travel up to six feet. Masks or facial coverings provide an extra layer to help prevent those respiratory droplets from traveling in the air and onto other people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended wearing masks or cloth face coverings in public, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission such as North Texas. Wearing a mask is important because even people who don’t know they have coronavirus can spread the virus to others by talking, sneezing, or coughing.

Earlier this week, Governor Greg Abbott talked about the importance of wearing a mask or face covering while updating the state about the surge in COVID-19 cases. He acknowledged that some people feel that wearing a mask is inconvenient but said wearing a mask is a small step everyone can do to help in the fight against COVID-19.

“Wearing a mask or facial covering in public is an effective way for Texans to protect themselves and others from the transmission of COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “I continue to urge all Texans to do their part by taking necessary precautions that will reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout our state.”

In recent days, Dallas and Tarrant Counties began requiring masks or face coverings in all businesses or outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people. Governor Abbott has not issued a statewide mandate for the use of masks or facial coverings but did say local mayors and county judges have the right to issue such mandates.

