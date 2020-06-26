DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a jailer for allegedly assaulting an inmate while the inmate was in a restraint chair on Saturday, June 13.
Detention Service Officer Levar Weston is charged with Assault Causes Bodily Injury and Official Oppression.
The inmate alleged he was strapped into a restraint chair in the holdover area of the 6th floor after he had purposely caused the flooding of his housing location within the jail, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.
The inmate accused Weston of spitting on him and then striking his face with an open hand after they got into an argument while the inmate was in the restraint chair.
The inmate informed supervisors of what Weston had done and the Sheriff’s Office started the investigation that resulted in Weston being arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail.
“Any allegations of improper conduct or criminal violations are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. The actions that the officer displayed clearly exceeded the boundaries of the law, policy and professionalism. The Sheriff’s Office strives to maintain the highest degree of Integrity, Professionalism and Integrity along with the public’s trust,” said Sheriff Marian Brown.
Weston, hired in April of 2019, was assigned to the West Tower Facility at the Dallas County Jail.