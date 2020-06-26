DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Friday reported a new daily record of 496 COVID-19 cases, along with 10 additional deaths.

Friday’s count brings the total in the county to 19,034 as it continues to deal with a surge in cases. The county has taken its own steps to combat the spread by requiring face masks inside businesses throughout the area.

Officials have also been concerned about the number of hospitalizations that continues to increase. Judge Clay Jenkins said Thursday the number of hospitalizations in Dallas County jumped by 88% since June 1.

The 10 deaths reported Friday bring that total to 344 in the county. Seven out of the 10 had underlying health conditions and all but one of the 10 had been hospitalized. The ages were all 50 years and older.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order that rolled back reopening efforts that began in early May. Bars were forced to close again starting Friday at 12 p.m. and restaurants were ordered to go back to a 50% limited capacity, down from 75%.

“Today, we’ve seen our highest number of COVID-19 cases thus far at 496 cases… I’m pleased that the Governor agreed with local leaders and healthcare leaders to close bars and issue some common sense requirements at the state level to curb crowd size and help slow the progression,” Jenkins said. “In order to have our best chance to slow the second wave, much more is needed at the state level, including the restoration of the powers of local leaders that were taken on May 1.”

Abbott also announced Friday that federal funding for two large COVID-19 testing sites at the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House will be extended past the June 30 cutoff date. It is currently not known how long the extension will last.