ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Rockwall restaurant owner was gifted $20,000 from the community through a GoFundMe set up after someone rammed their vehicle into her business.

Z’s Café owner Zora Wesley is just as surprised by the generous donation as she was by last week’s incident, which police said was deliberate.

“It really hits you in your gut to have to come into something like this,” said Wesley the morning after during a Facebook Live. “You work hard to create your own business and to have something like this happen… is unbelievable. I am at a loss for words.”

Police said the suspect backed out after breaking the windows and fled. “They rammed the building with their car. Nothing was taken, but as you can see… it’s deliberate… why would somebody do this?” Wesley asked. She said out of all the other businesses in the retail center, hers was the only one targeted.

After Wesley’s story aired on CBS 11 News, many were outraged and came together in solidarity to support the small business owner.

Repairs to the restaurant are already covered, according to the cafe’s Facebook page. Thus, Wesley won’t need to use any of the donations she has received to repair damage or cover a deductible.

She plans to invest the money received in upgrading her business, renovations to her catering truck and to assist with business expenses.

“I’ve never felt so loved by others,” said Wesley.

In a release, Rockwall police said, “Z’s Café is a local black-owned business and we are sensitive to the timing of the incident although we cannot identify a motive for this offense at this point.”

Anyone with information or video footage, which may have been captured from an adjacent business or residence, should contact Detective John Tinsley or Sergeant Dennis Ray with the Rockwall Police Department.