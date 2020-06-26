(CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Department of Justice is warning residents about fraudulent cards, postings and flyers that claim exemption from wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to officials, the fraudulent items mention the Americans with Disabilities Act and include the Justice Department’s seal. They also claim to be from the “Freedom to Breathe Agency,” which is not a government agency, officials said.
One of these cards that was posted by the department reads: “Wearing a face mask posses a mental and/or physical risk to me. Under the Americans with Disability Act (ADA), I am not required to disclose my condition to you.”
“Do not be fooled by the chicanery and misappropriation of the DOJ eagle,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin of North Carolina said. “These cards do not carry the force of law.”
The warning comes as face mask ordinances were put into place in areas like North Texas, which is seeing a surge in new COVID-19 cases.
So far, Dallas and Tarrant counties have issued requirements for face masks inside businesses in an effort to curb the spread.