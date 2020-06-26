DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks will return to action on July 31 against the Houston Rockets in Florida — four months after the NBA season was halted due to the coronavirus.
The team’s new schedule was announced Friday as the league looks to finish its 2019-2020 season that was postponed back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dubbed the “NBA Comeback,” the new schedule involves 22 teams and each of those teams will play eight seeding games for a 16-team playoff field. All of the league’s games will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
The Mavericks will start off by playing the Rockets at 8 p.m. CT on July 31. The full schedule for the seeding games was tweeted by the team.
The Mavericks were 40-27 and in seventh place in the Western Conference when the season was stopped.
So far, forward Willie Cauley-Stein has reportedly elected to sit out the resumed season. The Mavericks also reportedly signed guard Trey Burke to fill the roster spot.