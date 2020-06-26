NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For months nursing homes have sounded the alarm about a lack of personal protective equipment.

Then when the Federal Emergency Management Agency sent 15,000 nursing homes PPE earlier this month, some nursing homes said the supplies were ‘unusable’.

Nursing home operators reported receiving from plastic gowns that look like trash bags, paper-thin masks, and gloves too small for most adult hands.

This week, FEMA began sending out a second round of PPE, but nursing homes say it’s not nearly enough.

This week nursing home operators and family members voiced their frustrations to U.S. lawmakers in a special House subcommittee hearing on nursing homes.

Delia Satterwhite testified to lawmakers that the lack of PPE at her brother’s Austin-area nursing home is why he believes he died from COVID19 death.

“I don’t blame the workers. They were doing their job. They should have been given the PPE to keep them and their patients safe,” she said. “My brother should still be alive. I will continue to share his story so others families don’t have to go through this.”

Amanda Fredriksen with AARP Texas said nursing homes have been an after-thought in the federal government’s repose to pandemic and said that needs to change.

Nursing home residents and workers account for more than 50,000 COVID19 deaths.

Fredriksen said the federal government needs to supply all nursing homes with more PPE, more funding, and a plan to ensure every resident is protected.

She said, “These are things that need to happen in nursing homes and we need the federal government to take responsibility and prioritize these issues.”