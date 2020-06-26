FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Comparing them to wearing football helmets and cowboy hats, signs about face mask requirements started appearing early Friday in store windows across Fort Worth.

Businesses started implementing the face covering requirement well ahead of the 6 p.m. effective start for orders from Tarrant County and Fort Worth. The orders give businesses another five days from that point, until next Wednesday, to develop and post a health and safety policy but many entities decided not to wait.

While some noted the county requirement on their signs, others simply stated a mask was required for entry.

“It was just kind of an extra layer of insulation I guess, from people being upset at having to wear the masks,” said Tiffany Malkowsi at Leaves Book and Tea Shop in the city’s Near Southside neighborhood.

The store had encouraged masks for customers, but hadn’t required them.

Morgan Mercantile on S. Main St. had required masks since reopening three weeks ago. There had been a few slightly uncomfortable interactions with customers, owner Kala Morgan said. The order made the decision easier to explain.

“Then the responsibility is off of us, and we can say, ‘Now it’s just mandated,’ so now there’s no wiggle room for argument. It’s just policy, across the board.”

Morgan said the store had been continuing to build its online presence in the meantime, in preparation either for another limit on business, or customers preferring not to walk into stores and have to wear masks.

Other businesses also said they were re-emphasizing online shopping and curbside pickup due to the new restrictions.