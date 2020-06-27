ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Several employees of the Texas Rangers have tested positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed late Friday evening.

“Over the last 48 hours, the Texas Rangers have received notification that several of our employees have received a positive test for COVID-19,” a team spokesperson said.

The team did not specify which departments the employees worked as they were allowed to start working at their offices at Globe Life Field again, according to a report from ESPN.

The spokesperson said any employees who came into contact with the infected ones were sent home and told to get tested.

“The health and safety of our employees are a top priority, and the Rangers will continue to diligently enforce the pandemic protocols that are in place for front office employees at Globe Life Field,” the statement read.

The Rangers are currently getting ready for the start of an abbreviated MLB season that will begin on July 23 or 24 and for games to be played at their new home.

Earlier this month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said stadiums would be allowed open at a 50% limited capacity during the pandemic. However, there has not been any word on this guideline changing even as new cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in the state, including North Texas.