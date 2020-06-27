Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at a home in Dallas, police said.
Police said they responded to a stabbing call at around 12:55 a.m. in the 3800 block of Wendelkin Street. Arriving officers found the victim in a bedroom with “several stab wounds.”
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested Audrea Johnson, 52, and said she admitted to officers that she stabbed the victim. Police also said the two were in a dating relationship.
Johnson was taken to jail, where she faces a murder charge.