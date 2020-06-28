DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County has, once again, broken a daily record of new COVID-19 cases in North Texas with 570 on Sunday.

The county reported a record-high of for the third day in a row after reporting 496 on Friday and 561 on Saturday. Its total case count is now at 20,165 as areas of North Texas and the state see surges in new cases.

One additional death was also reported: an Irving man who had been hospitalized and did not have underlying health conditions.

Officials have been concerned about the number of hospitalizations that continues to increase. Judge Clay Jenkins said last week that the number of hospitalizations in Dallas County jumped by 88% since June 1.

Health officials said there are also increasing reports of cases that are associated with “multiple large recreational and social gatherings,” including house parties, since June 1

“Today is the first day of a new week and we start with a new record of 570 COVID-19 positive cases. The more important number is hospitalizations, which has doubled this month and is the best indicator of the wide community spread we are experiencing,” Jenkins said.

Dallas County issued its own ordinance last week that requires face masks inside businesses until at least August 4. However, Jenkins said Saturday he is calling for Gov. Greg Abbott to issue a statewide order.

Jenkins said he sent a letter to Abbott, calling for another stay-at-home order for 30 days, reducing indoor gatherings to a 10 person limit, limiting restaurants to just takeout, delivery, and outdoor seating with social distancing.

On Friday, Abbott issued an order that shut down bars for the second time during the pandemic. Restaurants were also ordered to go back to a 50% limited capacity, down from 75%.

Face mask requirements were also issued in Tarrant County and the cities of Denton and Red Oak (Ellis County) this week. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said officials will discuss an ordinance on Monday.