DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man shot and killed an armed suspect who allegedly tried to carjack him at a park in Dallas on Saturday, police said.
Police said they responded to a shooting at William Blair Park in the 3000 block of Municipal Street at around 10:20 p.m.
According to police, Mark Piper, 51, told them he was standing outside his vehicle when an unidentified male pointed a gun at him and got into his car.
Police said Piper then took out his own gun and shot the alleged suspect, killing him.
After interviewing Piper and other witnesses in the area, police said the case will be referred to a Dallas County grand jury.
Anyone who may have further information is asked to call police at 214.422.9275.