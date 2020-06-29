ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are searching for a road rage suspect who shot into a car with a child in the backseat, injuring the adult driver and passenger.
The shooting happened near the 7000 block of U.S. 287 in the southbound lanes at 5:53 a.m.
The victims told officers that a vehicle behind them was tailgating and engaged in a road rage incident. They said they pulled over to let the suspect vehicle pass and as the suspect pulled alongside them, a man fired one shot into the victim’s car, which struck both the driver and passenger.
Detectives are looking for a 2005-2006 model Chevrolet Avalanche that is Champagne colored with chrome wheels that has a sticker or decal on the back window on the driver’s side. The shooting suspect is described as a Black male, 25-30 years of age with a stocky build, bald head, and no facial hair.
Both victims are expected to make a full recovery. The child was not injured.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Arlington Gun Crimes Unit Detective Tham at 817-459-5692. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.