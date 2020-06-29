FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic most hospitals are only allowing one visitor during a birth.

So the Mayberry and Legge families had to get creative.

“We were baby-gating!” said new grandmother Shawna Mayberry.

The only way for the family to be close to the birth was to wait outside.

The grandparents on both sides set up a tailgate in the parking lot the morning after parents Laura and Bruce checked into Medical City Alliance.

“It was the best of the situation we could make. It made us all feel like we were still part of the birth of our grandson,” Barb Legge, new grandmother said.

Laura and Bruce were able to see their family from their window, allowing them to still feel together.

“It was really cute we could see them from our window. So it was fun to share the experience with them,” the new mom, Laura Mayberry said.

Baby Bruce Mayberry III, nicknamed Trace, was born Friday afternoon and introduced to the family two stories above.

“We did the full Simba. That was great. We just needed the music,” Bruce Mayberry, new grandfather said.

Though it was untraditional, they say that’s what made it so fun.

“This was totally not the same. But in some ways it was wonderful because they got to bond. And we enjoy being around each other so it was fun. It was a fun time,” Shawna said.