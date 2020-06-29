DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is recovering and Dallas police are looking for a male/female duo accused of shooting the victim during a robbery attempt.
The incident happened around 10:30 Sunday night in the 7400 block of Toland Street, near Delee Street.
According to investigators, the male victim was walking down the street when another man and a woman attempted to rob him.
Police say the victim was shot him in the leg, but was able to pull out his own gun and open fire on the suspects. The victim, whose name has not been released, told officials he believes he hit both suspects.
The accused attackers were able to run from the scene and police continue searching for them. Officials have given no specific description of the male and female suspects.