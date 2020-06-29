DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With Texas seeing a spike in new cases of the coronavirus during its reopening process, Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council President/CEO Stephen Love is reassuring the community that hospitals are equipped for the surge.

“In response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we want to reassure the public that this pandemic is not eclipsing our capabilities. Our hospitals currently have the ICU capacity, staff and supplies to meet the health care needs of our community,” said Love in a statement sent to CBS 11 News.

In response to the surge, Abbott halted any further reopening phases last week.

And in preparation for the surge, each hospital addressed the anticipated needs of the pandemic and have plans in place to successfully manage their capacity to continue treating both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, according to Love.

“We are ready to serve the community and will continue to do so in the safest way possible. Through testing, strict screening, and dedicated efforts to separate potentially infectious patients from the general population, hospital care is safe and available for everyone needing medical treatment,” said Love.

Dallas County reported record-high new cases of the virus for three straight days with 496 on Friday, 561 on Saturday and 570 on Sunday.

Love reminded about just how vital the community’s role is in slowing the spread of the disease.

“As we continue to navigate this pandemic, the public plays an essential role in helping preserve hospital capacity. It is critical to wear a mask or face covering anytime you leave your home, practice appropriate physical distancing by avoiding large crowds and gatherings, wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face.”

On Monday, the United States reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. For a few days now, daily reported cases in the U.S. have broken the record set in April. That partially reflects increased testing.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources